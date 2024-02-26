Left Menu

Mumbai Customs seize gold worth Rs 4 cr over three days

Mumbai Customs seized over 7.57 Kg kg of gold valued at Rs 4.06 crores and one iPhone across nine different cases between February 23-25, said the Airport Commissionerate, in a statement.

Seized gold by Mumbai customs (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Customs seized gold valued at Rs 4.06 crore and a high end phone in nine separate cases within a span of three days, Airport Commissionerate, in a statement. The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III seized over 7.57 kg gold and one iPhone between February 23-25, said the Airport Commissionerate, in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Airport Commissionerate the gold was concealed in clothes worn, on the body of the passengers and in their handbags. Earlier, it said that between February 18-24, the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 7.64 kg Gold valued at 4.09 Cr. in seven different cases.

Gold was smuggled using the retail staff of a mobile company and concealed in hot plate, a bicycle, an aircraft seat, corner piping of bag, and check-in bag. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

