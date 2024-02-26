Drawing a line in the sand as communities adapt to climate change
UN News | Updated: 26-02-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 09:11 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maroalomainty
- Daniel Dickinson UNDP’s
- Mamitiana
- Jean Christian
- Fabrice Mamitiana
- Jean Christian Lahanbitoly
- UN News
- Lahanbitoly
- Zanavo
- Kenya
- Daniel Dickinson
- Lydia Monique Anjarasoa
- millet
- dunes-01.jpgimage1170x530cropped.jpg
- Malagasy
- Soja Lahimaro
- Zanavo Fagnalenga
- Nairobi
- Maroalopoty
- UNDP
Advertisement