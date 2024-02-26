Met office predicts rain, hailstorms in some parts of Madhya Pradesh

After sunny days in the previous week in February, the weather conditions have taken a u-turn in Madhya Pradesh. The Meteorological Office has also predicted rainfall and hailstorms for the next few days in some parts of the state.

"The change in the weather conditions of the state are being seen due to a trough line formed from Chhattisgarh to Karnataka through North Tamil Nadu, North Kerala and there is also a Western Disturbance active in the area. As there is a trough line so there is the possibility of rain, lightning thunderstorms in some places like Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat in the state. Even hailstorms may occur at some places," said Parmendra Kumar, meteorologist, IMD Bhopal. There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in some districts like Narmadapuram Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, and Khandwa in the state as well, he added.

The meteorologist further said that the minimum temperature in the state capital Bhopal was 12.4 and the maximum was 27.6 last night. "There is a possibility of the same temperature in the state capital while there may be a slight drop in the minimum temperature. This weather may remain the same for the next three-four days in the state, after which it may open," he added.

According to the Met Office, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to continue over Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Gwalior and Bhind districts in the forenoon hours. (ANI)

