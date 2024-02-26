Russian rouble hovers near 93 v dollar after Western sanctions
The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.7% higher at 3,196.2 points.
The Russian rouble hovered around 93 to the dollar on Monday, as traders responded to the latest Western sanctions imposed against Moscow after the market reopened following a long weekend. At 0753 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 92.74 and had lost 0.3% to trade at 100.32 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 12.80.
Sanctions risk put the rouble under pressure last week, as the United States targeted more than 500 people and entities to mark the second anniversary of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine and retaliate for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Russian market had been closed on Friday to mark a holiday.
The rouble should be buttressed by month-end tax payments that usually see exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to meet local liabilities, but that support will soon fade. "In the short term, rouble quotes will trade in the 90-94 range relative to the dollar," said Anton Kravchenko of First Asset Management.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $81.29 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were higher.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2% to 1,085.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.7% higher at 3,196.2 points. For Russian equities guide see
