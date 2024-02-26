Left Menu

European shares slip ahead of data-packed week

Across the Atlantic, Federal Reserve's favoured core measure of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) prices for January, and February factory output data will be on investors' radar. French investor Xavier Niel and his Iliad telecoms group have agreed to buy a 19.8% stake in Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 for 13 billion crowns ($1.26 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:09 IST
European shares slip ahead of data-packed week

European shares opened lower on Monday, as greenback-priced commodities lost their appeal on a firmer U.S. dollar, while investors braced for key inflation data expected this week from the euro zone and the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2% by 0823 GMT, following a record-high close for the broader European market on Friday. The basic resources sub-index led the losses with a 1.4% drop, followed by oil and gas stocks with a 0.8% slide, as prices of most metals and crude oil slipped after the dollar rose on market views that higher-than-expected inflation could delay cuts to interest rates.

This week, investors will look out for euro zone consumer confidence print, business activity data and figures on the region's consumer prices for the month of February. Across the Atlantic, Federal Reserve's favoured core measure of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) prices for January, and February factory output data will be on investors' radar.

French investor Xavier Niel and his Iliad telecoms group have agreed to buy a 19.8% stake in Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 for 13 billion crowns ($1.26 billion). Shares of Tele2 advanced more than 9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024