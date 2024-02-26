PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of several railway stations in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday virtually laid foundation stone for redevelopment of 553 railway stations, including several railway stations of Madhya Pradesh, under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore. These stations will have modern passenger amenities like roof plaza, beautiful landscaping, intermodal connectivity, improved modern facade, children's play area, kiosks, and food courts. They will be redeveloped as environment friendly and also Divyang friendly. The design of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Indore Lok Sabha constituency, Shankar Lalwani said, "Indore railway station will be developed as a world-class railway station and facilities will be made on the lines of airport. The station will have facilities for the specially-abled persons and elderly people." "This redevelopment railway project will cost Rs 492 crore and will be completed in 42 months (3.5 years). It will also have a shopping mall, Wi-Fi and medical facilities," Lalwani added.

Similarly, Ujjain railway station, Jabalpur railway station and others will be redeveloped in the state. "Today, PM Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 553 railway stations across the country. In this episode, Ujjain railway station will be equipped with modern facilities on the lines of the airport with around Rs 421 in the first phase. Three other stations, Nagda, Khachrod and Rupeta railway stations, will be redeveloped in the district. I would like to thank PM Modi on behalf of the people of Ujjain," said Anil Firojiya, Ujjain Lok Sabha MP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended gratitudes to PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for laying the foundation stones of various development works at the several railway stations in the state. "Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, foundation stones and inauguration of various development works are being laid at 33 railway stations in Madhya Pradesh. I would like to thank PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on behalf of all the people of the state," CM Yadav said.

The modern railway facilities which were earlier available abroad are now available in the country. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Madhya Pradesh is also getting the benefits of new railway projects, he added. (ANI)

