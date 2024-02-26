Left Menu

MP: Two held with meat, body parts of wild animals in Seoni

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 26-02-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 17:56 IST
MP: Two held with meat, body parts of wild animals in Seoni
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh forest department has arrested a former policeman and another person for alleged possession of meat and body parts of wild animals in Seoni district, an official said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the Tiger Strike Force from Jabalpur and a team from the local forest department raided a farm in Karanjmara village on Sunday night, Kurai Forest Range Officer Rahul Dharu said. Officials recovered the skin and body parts of a bear, the head of a wild boar and 3 kg of chital meat at the farm, he said.

Sunil Kumre (40) and Buddhlal Inwati (60), a former policeman, were arrested following the raid, the official said.

Wires used for poaching wild animals were also recovered from the premises, he said.

Inwati had served in the police force and was removed from service about six years ago, and he has been involved in farming, the official said.

Another accused, identified as Shravan Raut, is absconding, he said.

The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

