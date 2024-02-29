Left Menu

President withholds assent to 3 university law bills; including one replacing Kerala Governor as Chancellor

President Droupadi Murmu has withheld assent to three university bills passed by the state legislature, including one aimed at divesting Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the position of Chancellor of Universities, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 29-02-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 19:10 IST
President withholds assent to 3 university law bills; including one replacing Kerala Governor as Chancellor
President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has withheld assent to three university bills passed by the state legislature, including one aimed at divesting Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the position of Chancellor of Universities, an official statement said. The President approved the Kerala Lok Ayukta Bill passed by the state assembly, the Raj Bhavan in a statement said.

"It is informed that the President of India has withheld assent to the following bills, which Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had referred to Rashtrapati Bhavan for consideration," as per a press release from the Kerala Raj Bhavan. The Raj Bhavan, in a statement on Thursday, said that the President has withheld assent to the Kerala University Laws [Amendment No 2] Bill, 2022, which aims to divest the Governor from the position of Chancellor of Universities.

The President also denied assent to the University Law Amendment Bill, 2022, which deals with the expansion of the Search Committee for the Appointment of Vice Chancellor, and the University Law Amendment Bill, 2021, which deals with the appellate tribunal issue and other amendments to Technological University and others, as per the statement. The statement further said that, altogether, seven bills had been referred to the president in November 2023. Of these, assent has been accorded to only one bill, namely, the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill, 2022. A decision on the other three bills is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024