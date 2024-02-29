Left Menu

NTPC begins commercial power supply from 800MW Telangana unit, group capacity at 74,758 MW

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 19:52 IST
NTPC begins commercial power supply from 800MW Telangana unit, group capacity at 74,758 MW
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said its group commercial generation capacity reached 74,758 MW with the beginning of commercial electricity supply from 800MW unit at its Telangana Super Thermal project.

''NTPC Ltd successfully announces the commercial operation of Unit-2 (800MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), Stage-I (2X800 MW) with effect from 00:00 Hrs. of 01.03.2024 (Thursday midnight),'' a company statement said.

With the successful commissioning of Unit-2, the standalone installed capacity of NTPC reaches an impressive 58,638 MW. It also stated that in the group category, NTPC's commercial capacity has reached 74,758 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024