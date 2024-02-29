NTPC begins commercial power supply from 800MW Telangana unit, group capacity at 74,758 MW
State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said its group commercial generation capacity reached 74,758 MW with the beginning of commercial electricity supply from 800MW unit at its Telangana Super Thermal project.
''NTPC Ltd successfully announces the commercial operation of Unit-2 (800MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), Stage-I (2X800 MW) with effect from 00:00 Hrs. of 01.03.2024 (Thursday midnight),'' a company statement said.
With the successful commissioning of Unit-2, the standalone installed capacity of NTPC reaches an impressive 58,638 MW. It also stated that in the group category, NTPC's commercial capacity has reached 74,758 MW.
