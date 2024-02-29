Left Menu

Tripura govt taking steps to make women self-reliant in agriculture: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that his government is taking various steps to make women self-reliant in agriculture and other fields by providing government facilities.

ANI | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 21:05 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha speaking at a seminar,"Empowering Women Farmers in Tripura" (Photo/x/@DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that his government is taking various steps to make women self-reliant in agriculture and other fields by providing government facilities. "Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for #WomenEmpowerment is inspiring the #NariShakti in Tripura. Our government is also taking various steps in the same direction to make the women self-reliant in agriculture and other fields by providing government facilities," Saha posted on X after attending a seminar on "Empowering Women Farmers in Tripura" organized by Tripura Commission for Women in collaboration with the National Commission for Women at Pragna Bhavan on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that "Lakhpati Didis" created through various SHGs is one of the examples of women's empowerment. "Lakhpati Didis" created through various SHGs is an example. Today attended a seminar on "Empowering Women Farmers in Tripura" organized by the Tripura Commission for Women in collaboration with the National Commission for Women at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala today," he added in the post.

Speaking at the seminar the Chief Minister said that if women are not developed, a country cannot develop. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked us to talk to the beneficiaries and accordingly we are doing this. Tripura has changed a lot. It became possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka prayaas approach. He is giving the guarantee to fulfil all guarantees," he said.

The chief minister said that nine women police stations were set up in the eight districts. Deputy collectors and subdivisional magistrates have been asked to act as dowry prohibition officers to eradicate the dowry system, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

