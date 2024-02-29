Left Menu

Tata's semiconductor unit in Assam to be game-changer for NE economy: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-02-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 22:35 IST
Tata's semiconductor unit in Assam to be game-changer for NE economy: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant approved for the state by the Union Cabinet on Thursday will be a game-changer for the economy of the entire North East region.

The plant will trigger a new Industry 4.0 revolution in the state, he added.

The Union Cabinet approved setting up three semiconductor-making units at an investment of Rs 1.26 lakh-crore as part of an attempt to cut India's dependence on imports to meet requirements of chips, of which one will be in Assam.

Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd (TSAT) will set up a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam, at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore.

It will have a capacity of 48 million chips per day for automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones.

Construction of the three units will begin within the next 100 days, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

''People of Assam will remain eternally grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for giving the State a Rs 27,000-crore semi-conductor plant. This is Assam's largest ever private investment and a game changer for the economy of the entire North East,'' Sarma wrote on X.

He thanked Vaishnaw for ''working behind the scenes for the last one year to ensure Assam secures this investment''.

While also expressing gratitude to Ratan Tata and Tata Group chairman N Chandrashekharan, Sarma hoped that the plant will trigger a new Industry 4.0 revolution in the state.

''The Tata Group has taken a huge leap of faith by investing in Assam's future and their decision will encourage several other investors to come to our state,'' he added.

The CM also thanked Union MoS for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and his team ''for navigating all the guardrails and enabling this project to reach fruition''.

''Today's decision is truly historic and will unleash infinite opportunities for our people,'' Sarma said.

