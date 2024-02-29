Left Menu

WTO talks enter fifth day amid hectic parleys to break impasse over agri, fisheries issues

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:02 IST
WTO talks enter fifth day amid hectic parleys to break impasse over agri, fisheries issues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

WTO ministerial meeting has been extended by a day amid hectic parleys to bridge differences between developed and emerging economies on issues such as agriculture, fisheries subsidies, and e-commerce moratorium.

According to a communication by the multilateral trade body World Trade Organisation, the closing session of the four-day talks is now scheduled for March 1 afternoon. The 13th Ministerial Conference of WTO that started on February 26 was scheduled to conclude on February 29.

An official said talks are going on among the member nations on all the issues and India is clearly stating that it will not compromise the interests of farmers and fishermen.

India has stated that there are livelihood issues and it wants enough space in all those matters for policy actions.

New Delhi is pressing for a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holding of grains for food security programmes and has asked developed countries engaged in distant water fishing to stop providing any kind of subsidies for 25 years, India is also pressing for ending moratorium on imposing customs duties on e-commerce trade.

India and South Africa have blocked a proposal led by China on investment facilitation stating that the agenda is out of the WTO mandate.

It has also asked for restoration of the appellate body of the WTO's dispute settlement system. The US has been blocking the appointments of judges in the body since 2019, due to which the system is not working smoothly.

New Delhi is pitching for finding a permanent solution to the issue of public stockholding (PSH) for its food security programmes.

PSH programme is a policy tool under which the government procures crops like rice and wheat from farmers at minimum support price (MSP), and stores and distributes foodgrains to the poor.

As part of a permanent solution, India has asked for measures like amendments in the formula to calculate the food subsidy cap.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is a consensus builder, but some countries are breaking that consensus.

Further, the talks on non-trade issues such as trade inclusiveness, women's participation in trade, industrial policy and environment, in the draft Abu Dhabi package also remained unresolved so far.

However, the ministerial has managed to get at least five outcomes such as new disciplines on domestic regulation for services, formal joining of Comoros and Timor-Leste as members of the WTO, and least developing countries continuing to get the benefits of LDC even three years after graduation.

There were discussions on the demand of some developing nations including India's demand for updating the external reference prices used to calculate market price support in public stockholding, which are currently based on 1986-88 reference prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2024: Will ETF Approval Ignite A Massive Rally? Why Is It Good For Retik Finance (RETIK)?

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2024: Will ETF Approval Ignite A Massive Ral...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: WHO says Gaza health system in Gaza 'more than on its knees'; More than a billion people worldwide are obese, WHO study finds and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says Gaza health system in Gaza 'more than on its k...

 Global
3
Sensex, Nifty settle at new closing high levels in first part of special live trading session

Sensex, Nifty settle at new closing high levels in first part of special liv...

 India
4
Measles is one of the deadliest and most contagious infectious diseases – and one of the most easily preventable

Measles is one of the deadliest and most contagious infectious diseases – an...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024