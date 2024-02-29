Left Menu

BSF recovers drone carrying 3 packets of heroin in Punjab's Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone that was allegedly carrying three packets of heroin in the border area of Amritsar district.

ANI | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:24 IST
BSF recovers drone carrying 3 packets of heroin in Punjab's Amritsar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone that was allegedly carrying three packets of heroin in the border area of Amritsar district. "In the evening hours of 28th February 2024, BSF troops intercepted a suspected flying object in the border area of district Amritsar and promptly tracked, neutralized and traced its movement as per laid down procedure," an official statement issued by BSF said.

BSF said that it also recovered a mobile phone and signal accessories. "During a search of the probable dropping area, at about 8.05 pm, the vigilant troops successfully recovered 01 Hexacopter and 03 packets of suspected heroin (gross weight - approximately 3.030 Kgs) attached with it. Besides, one mobile phone along with other signal accessories and one rubber illuminating ball were also recovered," the press release said.

Earlier the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab intercepted the movement of a suspected drone on Wednesday morning in Tarn Taran district. BSF recovered the drone during a joint search operation with Punjab police in a farming field near Kalash Havelian village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024