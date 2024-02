BRIEF-Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Invests In U.S. Geothermal Startup - Nikkei

Nikkei: * JAPAN'S MITSUBISHI HEAVY INVESTS IN U.S. GEOTHERMAL STARTUP - NIKKEI

* MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HAS INVESTED IN TEXAS GEOTHERMAL STARTUP FERVO ENERGY THROUGH UNIT MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES AMERICA - NIKKEI * MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES' INVESTMENT AMOUNT, OWNERSHIP RATIOS IN FERVO ENERGY HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED - NIKKEI Further company coverage:

