Delhi govt inspired by 'Ram Rajya'; ensuring free power supply, promoting green energy: Atishi

Equating supplying 24X7 free electricity to over 40 per cent of domestic consumers in Delhi with ''Ram Rajya'', Finance Minister Atishi announced an allocation of Rs 3,353 crore for the city government's Power department in the 2024-25 Budget tabled in the assembly on Monday.

During her maiden Budget speech in the assembly, Atishi said people lit lamps and celebrated Diwali after Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

''It is said that 'Ram Rajya' is where every house is illuminated. Now, people in Delhi don't have to wait for Diwali to illuminate their homes because electricity is available 24X7,'' she said.

Announcing the continuation of the city government's free electricity scheme, the minister said around 3.41 crore ''zero bills'' were issued to domestic consumers in 2023.

''It is nothing short of a miracle that the (Arvind) Kejriwal government is able to provide 24-hour electricity in Delhi while offering the most affordable electricity in the country with more 22 lakh families getting 'zero bills','' she said. In order to promote the use of solar energy, the Kejriwal government has proposed the Delhi Solar Policy - 2023, which is currently in the process of gazette notification, she added. According to the policy, any consumer using more than 400 units of electricity will receive ''zero bills'' if they install adequate solar panels, Atishi said.

There are 58.86 lakh domestic electricity consumers in Delhi. Of them, 40.22 lakh (68.33 per cent) are reaping the benefits of the city government's electricity subsidy scheme, the minister said.

''I propose a budget of Rs 3,353 crore for the power sector for the year 2024-25,'' she said.

Inspired by the principles of ''Ram Rajya'', the Delhi government is helping to protect the environment by focusing on green and renewable energy. At present, about 30 per cent of Delhi's power supply comes from green and renewable energy. Of the total, 255 MW is produced from rooftop solar panels, including those installed on 1,280 government buildings, she added.

According to Atishi, every building under the Delhi government will have solar panels on rooftops by 2024-25. The government has targeted 4,500 MW solar power generation -- 25 per cent of Delhi's total power supply -- by 2027.

