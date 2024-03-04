Left Menu

Delhi govt inspired by 'Ram Rajya'; ensuring free power supply, promoting green energy: Atishi

Equating supplying 24X7 free electricity to over 40 per cent of domestic consumers in Delhi with Ram Rajya, Finance Minister Atishi announced an allocation of Rs 3,353 crore for the city governments Power department in the 2024-25 Budget tabled in the assembly on Monday.During her maiden Budget speech in the assembly, Atishi said people lit lamps and celebrated Diwali after Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.It is said that Ram Rajya is where every house is illuminated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 16:10 IST
Delhi govt inspired by 'Ram Rajya'; ensuring free power supply, promoting green energy: Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Equating supplying 24X7 free electricity to over 40 per cent of domestic consumers in Delhi with ''Ram Rajya'', Finance Minister Atishi announced an allocation of Rs 3,353 crore for the city government's Power department in the 2024-25 Budget tabled in the assembly on Monday.

During her maiden Budget speech in the assembly, Atishi said people lit lamps and celebrated Diwali after Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

''It is said that 'Ram Rajya' is where every house is illuminated. Now, people in Delhi don't have to wait for Diwali to illuminate their homes because electricity is available 24X7,'' she said.

Announcing the continuation of the city government's free electricity scheme, the minister said around 3.41 crore ''zero bills'' were issued to domestic consumers in 2023.

''It is nothing short of a miracle that the (Arvind) Kejriwal government is able to provide 24-hour electricity in Delhi while offering the most affordable electricity in the country with more 22 lakh families getting 'zero bills','' she said. In order to promote the use of solar energy, the Kejriwal government has proposed the Delhi Solar Policy - 2023, which is currently in the process of gazette notification, she added. According to the policy, any consumer using more than 400 units of electricity will receive ''zero bills'' if they install adequate solar panels, Atishi said.

There are 58.86 lakh domestic electricity consumers in Delhi. Of them, 40.22 lakh (68.33 per cent) are reaping the benefits of the city government's electricity subsidy scheme, the minister said.

''I propose a budget of Rs 3,353 crore for the power sector for the year 2024-25,'' she said.

Inspired by the principles of ''Ram Rajya'', the Delhi government is helping to protect the environment by focusing on green and renewable energy. At present, about 30 per cent of Delhi's power supply comes from green and renewable energy. Of the total, 255 MW is produced from rooftop solar panels, including those installed on 1,280 government buildings, she added.

According to Atishi, every building under the Delhi government will have solar panels on rooftops by 2024-25. The government has targeted 4,500 MW solar power generation -- 25 per cent of Delhi's total power supply -- by 2027.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global
3
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
4
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024