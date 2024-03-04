IARI will emerge as important focal point in agricultural development of North-East: Munda

Union Minister Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Arjun Munda Virtually Inaugurated Administrative-cum-academic Building, Manas Guest House, Subansiri Girls Hostel and Brahmaputra Boys Hostel at IARI, Dirpai Chapori, Gogamukh, Assam today. Union Minister of state for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Kailash Choudhary was present on the inaugural event and visited exhibition stall at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Assam.

Union Minister Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Arjun Munda said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has special emphasis on the development of the North-Eastern region. He said that the Central Government has done the work of eliminating the gaps in the development of agriculture in the North-Eastern states and bringing them into the mainstream and the Prime Minister has given a new dimension to the development of the North-Eastern region. He said that the government is working with the resolve to make the country a developed nation by 2047, in which the role of agriculture is very important. Shri Arjun Munda said that a mission of Rs 11 thousand crore is being run to reduce the burden of edible oil imports and become self-reliant in oilseeds. We have to work with the thought that in the coming days we will not import but export. He said that when we work with a vision, we definitely get success.

Shri Arjun Munda also stressed upon the development of climate resilient crop varieties and said that agriculture education to be linked to livelihood and employment opportunities. Shri Munda said that biodiversity studies also need a special attention. He hoped that in a year this institute would be the most preferred choice for research. He emphasized that technologies have to be climate neutral and gender neutral.

MoS Shri Kailash Choudhary urged upon scientists to exploit the natural diversity that exist in North East Region. He also emphasized about the development of the technologies close to nature and while doing so let us link up with organic and natural farming. He stressed upon to focus on research related to pulses and oilseeds, so that country does not have to spend too much money on export of pulses. He said that agricultural research has to be linked with entrepreneurship; and all this is only possible when there is free exchange of ideas between different organizations.

Minister of Education, Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes, Government of Assam Dr. Ranoj Pegu appreciated the efforts of IARI, Assam. He stressed that research work to be done by IARI, Assam would be helpful in considering plant, animal and fish diversity as well as conserving environment.

Member of Parliament, Lakhimpur Shri Pradan Baruah stated that it was our dream to see that an institute of this stature will come in Assam. We hope that this institute would rise to the expectation of young minds of entire North-East India.

Secretary DARE and DG ICAR, New Delhi Dr. Himansu Pathak virtually addressed the gathering and elaborated the objectives and mandates of IARI, Assam. He emphasized that North-East India has huge potential that need to be explored through research and development. He assured that ICAR will leave no stone unturned to ensure that institute continues to progress leaps and bounce. Opening of this institute marks a red-letter day in the history of ICAR. He congratulated those associated with development of this institute to this status.

Director, IARI Dr. A.K.Singh appreciated all the efforts made by the workers committee of IARI, Assam. Dr. D.K.Singh, Dr. Anil Sirohi, Dr. Manoj Khanna, Dr. Anupam Mishra, Bhargav Sharma, Dr. Y.L.Singh, Dr. K.B.Pun, Shri Ankur Bharali, District commissioner Dhemaji were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)