West Bengal Govt moves SC against Calcutta High Court order directing CBI probe in Sandeshkhali matter

The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe into the Sandeshkhali matter, which pertains to the attack on ED officials. Earlier this year, in January, ED officials came under attack in the North 24 Parganas district while they were on their way to raid the homes of former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya and Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the ration 'scam' case.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea before the Supreme Court bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The top court asked him to mention it before the registrar general of the apex court.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court transferred to the CBI the Sandehskhali case, which pertains to the attack on ED officials. Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police last week from North 24 Parganas district in connection with an alleged assault on ED officers during a raid in January earlier this year.

Following Shahjahan's arrest, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that Shahjahan had been put under the hospitality of the state police in a bid to avoid arrest by the ED and the CBI. Taking a dig at the TMC government and West Bengal Police over the arrest of absconding strongman and Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan, and, his 10-day remand, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday said he has been put under the 'mehman-nawazi' (hospitality) of the state police in a bid to avoid arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the CBI.

Addressing a press briefing at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Thursday, Trivedi said, "After being reported missing and untraceable for close to two months, Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested all of a sudden. However, no charges have been pressed against him for perpetrating atrocities against the women of Sandeshkhali and sending them inappropriate messages. It is evident that he was arrested under pressure from the high court (which cleared his arrest by the ED, CBI or state police) and the spontaneous uprising in Sandeshkhali, much against the wishes of the ruling party." Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing widespread protests against Sheikh since February, as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. (ANI)

