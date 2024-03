BRIEF-GM Fuel Cell Pilot Program Extends Beyond Hydrogen Trucks To Create Blueprint For Low-Emissions Worksites

General Motors Co: * GM FUEL CELL PILOT PROGRAM EXTENDS BEYOND HYDROGEN TRUCKS TO CREATE BLUEPRINT FOR LOW-EMISSIONS WORKSITES

* GM- PILOT PROGRAM FUNDED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY IS ALSO TARGETING THE CREATION OF GREEN HYDROGEN THROUGH ELECTROLYSIS FOR RAPID REFUELING * GM-US ARMY’S GROUND VEHICLE SYSTEMS CENTER IS SUPPORTING DEVELOPMENT OF FUEL CELL PROPULSION SYSTEMS IN MEDIUM DUTY TRUCKS WITH ADDITIONAL FUNDING

* GM: BUILT ON A SIMILAR FRAME TO 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 5500 MD, THE FIELD EVALUATION FLEET TRUCKS WILL BE POWERED BY HYDROTEC FUEL CELL SYSTEMS * GM: GM’S LATEST FUEL CELL-RELATED PROJECT IS A HYDROGEN-BASED WORKSITE ECOSYSTEM, CENTERED AROUND ITS FLEET OF MEDIUM DUTY FUEL CELL TRUCKS Further company coverage:

