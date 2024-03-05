Jharkhand Congress Coordination Committee holds meeting in Ranchi to assess preparedness for Lok Sabha elections

A meeting of the Jharkhand Congress Coordination Committee was held in Ranchi to take stock of preparedness in the Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency. After the meeting, Congress Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir stated that preparations are progressing well, with the INDIA bloc planning to field one candidate per seat to avoid voter confusion.

"We plan to have only one candidate on every seat so that voters do not get confused, and the same model would be implemented in the state," he said. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur expressed confidence in the party's ability to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, stating, "We are going to win the entire Jharkhand."

"Lok Sabha elections are approaching, and we are making our preparations. Meetings of the coordination committees are being held. Mir has reviewed the preparations, and going by the responses of the workers, we can tell that not only Ranchi, but we are going to win the entire Jharkhand," Thakur said. Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that the party will win at least 12-13 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections out of 29 parliamentary constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

"I think we will win at least 12-13 seats in the state. I have spoken to people at many places. I have campaigned at various places in the state and will do so now too. Every political party creates an atmosphere but the BJP is an expert in creating it," Kamal Nath told reporters here. Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls last week.

The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)