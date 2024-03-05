"Haven't received any threat call": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied having received a threat call, and said that he had not received any threat call. "I haven't received any threat calls," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that the Karnataka Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and State Home Minister G Parameshwara had received a threat call via email. The reports came on the heels of the low-intensity blast at the popular Rameshwaram cafe in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru on March 1.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah also spoke about the cafe blast. "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is doing its investigation. They have also arrested five people. I do not know whom they have arrested," said the CM.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to the NIA, which has started an investigation. The blast took place at the cafe on March 1 in Bengaluru's Whitefield area in which 10 people were injured.

The Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act. (ANI)

