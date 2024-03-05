Selection Grade posts in Delhi Judicial Services to be increased after LG's nod

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given his nod for carrying out amendments in the Schedule of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules for increasing the posts of District Judge (Selection Grade) and District Judge (Super Time Scale) to 35 and 15 per cent of the cadre strength respectively. According to an official release, there will be an increase in the Selection Grade posts from existing 25 to 35 per cent and 10 to 15 per cent in the Super Time Scale posts.

"With the approval of the proposal, there will be 142 posts in the Selection Grade and 61 posts in the Super Time Scale. The total cadre strength of Delhi Higher Judicial Service is 405," a release said. The Law Department, GNCTD had moved the proposal for amendment of Schedule in terms of Rule 4 (1) of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1970.

The Supreme Court in the case WP(C) No.643/2015 - titled as "All India Judges Association Vs. Union of India & Ors vide order dated May 19, 2023, inter-alia, directed that post of District Judge (Selection Grade) shall be increased to 35 per cent of the cadre strength as against the existing 25 per cent and the post of District Judge (Super Time Scale) shall be increased from 15 per cent from the existing 10 per cent. "Subsequent to the passing of the apex court order an Interim Application was filed in 2023 by the Delhi High Court seeking clarification with regard to the number of posts in the Selection Grade and Super Time Scale in Delhi Higher Judicial Service. The said application was allowed and the High Court was permitted to take necessary steps for amendment of the schedule that was to be notified by January 31, 2024," the release added further.

Accordingly, the Full Court recommended the amendment in the Schedule in terms of Rule 4 (1) of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rule. (ANI)

