"One Shahjahan has been expelled... but there are many other Shahjahan":BJP's Shehzad Poonawala after Calcutta HC order

Following the Calcutta High Court's directive to transfer suspended Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan into the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Shehzad Poonawala, the National spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserted that figures similar to Shahjahan exist in every office of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) who are being protecte. "Calcutta High Court transferring the matter of Sheikh Shahjahan from the West Bengal Police to the CBI, evokes only one response: 'Satyamev Jayate'...But the question is, there is Shahjahan in every office of the TMC. One Shahjahan has been expelled for formality, but there are so many other Shahjahan who are being protected (by the TMC)," Poonawala said, speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday.

Showing a photo of Sheikh Shahjahan showing a victory sign while being in police custody, Poonawala said, "This photo shows the mindset of Shahjahan in Trinamool Congress, the secular forces protecting him in TMC and how TMC has turned into Taliban Mansikta and Culture. All these have gotten a good beating from today's court decision. This (judgement) dealt a big blow to those secular forces that were protecting Shahjahan for votebank, which did not arrest him earlier." The BJP spokesperson further said that the mindset of Shahjahan bears resemblance to that of the kings during Mughal times.

"The Trinamool Congress, which protects the mindset of Shahjahan, who engages in land grabbing, sexually exploits women and then shows a victory sign just like the kings during Mughal times, has gotten a good beating from the High Court's judgement today," Poonawala said. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday transferred the Sandehskhali case, in which officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were allegedly attacked by locals, to the CBI.

The Chief Justice Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court has also ordered to hand over the custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI. (ANI)

