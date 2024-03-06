Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

"I got my health test done today following some problems related to my health. My Covid report has come positive. I am in self-isolation. I am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programs virtually," Sharma said in a post on 'X'.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 15:59 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. "I got my health test done today following some problems related to my health. My Covid report has come positive. I am in self-isolation. I am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programs virtually," Sharma said in a post on 'X'.

On receiving the information, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished Sharma a "speedy recovery". "I was informed that Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma has tested positive for Covid. I wish him speedy recovery," Gehlot posted on 'X'.

Last month, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu. In a post on X, the senior Congress leader said, "Due to fever for the last few days, got tested today on the advice of doctors, which confirmed Covid and swine flu. Because of this I will not be able to meet for the next seven days," he wrote on X.

The former Chief Minister was admitted to the IDH centre of SMS Hospital in Jaipur for better recovery. Meanwhile, India has reported 217 Covid cases in the last 24 hours with active cases up by 28. The total cases reported in the country stands at 4,50,30,684 while the active cases are 1,081.

Rajasthan has reported nine Covid cases in the last 24 hours with 13,26,846 cases reported in total. The active cases stand at 75, down by 38. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

