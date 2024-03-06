Left Menu

Norway ends Fosen wind farm dispute

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 18:08 IST
Norway ends Fosen wind farm dispute

Norway has reached an agreement with Sami reindeer herders that allows the country's largest wind farm to stay in operation, ending a dispute over Indigenous rights, the country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Norway's supreme court ruled in 2021 that the Storheia and Roan wind farms in Fosen in central Norway violated Sami rights under international conventions, prompting huge protests last year over the protracted process to implement the ruling. An

agreement was reached in December with one group of reindeer herders, in Fosen South, while a second group, Fosen North, had continued to oppose the wind farms.

Wednesday's agreement encompassed the northern group of herders and Roan Vind, owned by Aneo, Germany's Stadtwerke Muenchen and Nordic Wind Power, the Norwegian ministry said in a statement.

