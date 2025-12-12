Left Menu

Ukraine's Security Talks Take Center Stage in Germany

A working group focused on security guarantees for Ukraine is set to convene in Germany. Led by Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, the team includes members from the Ukrainian army, intelligence, and security forces, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:23 IST
Ukraine's Security Talks Take Center Stage in Germany
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant move, a working group aimed at securing guarantees for Ukraine's safety is scheduled to gather in Germany, according to a statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The Ukrainian contingent will be spearheaded by Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, indicating the high level of importance placed on these negotiations.

Representatives from Ukraine's army, intelligence services, and security forces are participating, underlining the comprehensive approach being taken to ensure national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025