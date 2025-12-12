Ukraine's Security Talks Take Center Stage in Germany

In a significant move, a working group aimed at securing guarantees for Ukraine's safety is scheduled to gather in Germany, according to a statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The Ukrainian contingent will be spearheaded by Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, indicating the high level of importance placed on these negotiations.

Representatives from Ukraine's army, intelligence services, and security forces are participating, underlining the comprehensive approach being taken to ensure national security.

