Germany Calls Out Russia for Hybrid Warfare Amid Rising Tensions

Germany's diplomatic tensions with Russia escalated as Berlin summoned Moscow's ambassador in response to accusations of sabotage, cyberattacks, and electoral meddling.

The German government has accused Russia of spearheading disinformation campaigns aimed at dividing society and eroding democratic trust. These activities, according to German foreign ministry spokesperson Martin Giese, seek to provoke societal discord while undermining confidence in democratic institutions.

Russia's reputed military intelligence agency, GRU, stands accused of orchestrating a 2024 cyberattack on German air traffic control, purportedly assisted by hacker group APT28, also known as Fancy Bear. Germany has pledged countermeasures and fortified support for Ukraine amid ongoing EU discussions on freezing Russian Central Bank assets to support Ukrainian financial and military needs.

