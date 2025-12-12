Germany Pushes for Ukrainian Reparations via Frozen Russian Assets

Germany has presented a bold initiative at the brink of the upcoming European Union summit: a reparations loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. This ambitious proposal aims to provide Ukraine with much-needed financial support.

According to European diplomatic sources, Germany stands ready to guarantee a significant portion—50 billion euros—of a 210 billion euro total package. The success of this proposal hinges on the agreement of other EU member states, with frozen Russian assets in their territories being earmarked for this cause.

Failure to broker a deal at the EU summit could send an unfortunate message to Ukraine, potentially reflecting a broader failure of European solidarity. Germany is adamant that this plan signifies a crucial test of Europe's commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing challenges.

