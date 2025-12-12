Left Menu

Germany Pushes for Ukrainian Reparations via Frozen Russian Assets

Germany is advocating for a reparations loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, with a decision expected at the upcoming EU summit. Germany promises 50 billion euros in guarantees, part of a larger 210 billion euro package. Failure to reach an agreement could signal a lack of European support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:13 IST
Germany Pushes for Ukrainian Reparations via Frozen Russian Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has presented a bold initiative at the brink of the upcoming European Union summit: a reparations loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. This ambitious proposal aims to provide Ukraine with much-needed financial support.

According to European diplomatic sources, Germany stands ready to guarantee a significant portion—50 billion euros—of a 210 billion euro total package. The success of this proposal hinges on the agreement of other EU member states, with frozen Russian assets in their territories being earmarked for this cause.

Failure to broker a deal at the EU summit could send an unfortunate message to Ukraine, potentially reflecting a broader failure of European solidarity. Germany is adamant that this plan signifies a crucial test of Europe's commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025