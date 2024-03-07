Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Fire breaks out at govt girl's porta cabin in Bijapur

A massive fire broke out in a government residential girls porta cabin school in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 09:30 IST
Chhattisgarh: Fire breaks out at govt girl's porta cabin in Bijapur
Chhattisgarh: Fire breaks out at govt girl's porta-cabin in Bijapur . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in a government residential girls porta cabin school in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said. According to the police, the incident took place in the late hours of Wednesday in the Chintakonta porta-cabin in the Awapalli Police Station area of Bijapur.

All the girls inside the cabin were rescued, the police official added. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024