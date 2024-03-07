Three band members die due to electrocution in UP's Agra

Three band members on their way to a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district died due to electrocution on Wednesday. As the group approached the venue, they came into contact with a live high-tension wire, resulting in a fatal electric shock.

"Three individuals, who were dragging the band vehicles died on their way, as they fell victim to a high-power tension line. They were immediately shifted to Kheragarh hospital where doctors declared them dead. The victims have been identified as 52-year-old Achal Singh, 29-year-old Santosh and 45-year-old Lohre," said Imran Ahmad, ACP Police Commisionerate, Agra. The bodies have been sent to district hospital in Agra for postmortem, informed ACP Imran Ahmad. (ANI)

