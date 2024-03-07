Left Menu

Financing set to buy ammunition for Ukraine, Czech president says

Financing for the purchase of 800,000 ammunition rounds for Ukraine has been secured, CTK news agency and Czech Television cited Czech President Petr Pavel as saying on Thursday. CTK said 18 countries had joined the Czech-led initiative.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 21:03 IST
Financing set to buy ammunition for Ukraine, Czech president says

Financing for the purchase of 800,000 ammunition rounds for Ukraine has been secured, CTK news agency and Czech Television cited Czech President Petr Pavel as saying on Thursday.

CTK said 18 countries had joined the Czech-led initiative. Norway had said earlier on Thursday it would donate up to 1.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($153 million) for the plan. That followed pledges by Germany and France also this week.

Pavel had flagged the plan to source ammunition for Ukraine from third countries last month, saying the Czech Republic had found 500,000 rounds of 155-calibre ammunition and 300,000 rounds of 122-calibre that could be delivered in weeks if funding was secured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024