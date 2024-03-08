S.African public enterprises minister to retire after elections

South Africa's Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, will retire after this year's general elections on May 29, he told Reuters on Friday.

Gordhan oversees state entities including struggling power utility Eskom and logistics firm Transnet, whose poor performances have dragged down economic growth in Africa's most industrialised economy. An anti-apartheid veteran, he has been in politics since the beginning of South Africa's democracy and previously served as finance minister.

