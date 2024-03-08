Left Menu

CM Yogi, Minister Smriti Irani thank PM Modi for discount of Rs 100 on price of LPG cylinders

"Today, on the occasion of 'Women's Day', the decision to give a discount of Rs 100 on the prices of LPG cylinders will provide financial relief to crores of families and will also provide a healthy and happy life to the mother power by freeing them from smoke and pollution. On behalf of the people of the state, I heartily thank you, Prime Minister, for this public welfare gift that honours mother power and protects the environment." CM Yogi posted on X.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 13:11 IST
CM Yogi, Minister Smriti Irani thank PM Modi for discount of Rs 100 on price of LPG cylinders
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the discount of Rs 100 on the price of LPG gas cylinders. "Today, on the occasion of 'Women's Day', the decision to give a discount of Rs 100 on the prices of LPG cylinders will provide financial relief to crores of families and will also provide a healthy and happy life to the mother power by freeing them from smoke and pollution. On behalf of the people of the state, I heartily thank you, Prime Minister, for this public welfare gift that honours mother power and protects the environment." CM Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also welcomed the announcement to reduce the prices of LPG cylinders "Today on Women's Day, congratulations to the Prime Minister for this sensitive decision in the interest of crores of mothers and sisters. The decision of discount of Rs 100 in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders is welcome. In the context of creating 'smoke-free kitchens', this decision will provide financial benefits to the women power of the country and their family members and will make their lives easier" the Minister posted on X.

Earlier, in a big announcement on International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the LPG cylinder prices will be slashed by Rs 100. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement, emphasised that this reduction aims not only to make cooking gas more affordable but also to support the overall well-being of families and contribute to a healthier environment.

"Today, on Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," PM Modi posted on social media handle X on Friday. "By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also extended wishes on the occasion of International Women's day. "Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more. This is also reflected in our accomplishments in the last decade," PM Modi posted on X.

The central government has provided 14.17 crore free LPG refills across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, as per an official statement made earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024