European shares muted ahead of key economic data

In corporate updates, shares of British packaging firm Mondi lost 3.2%, while DS Smith jumped 5.7% to the top of the STOXX 600 after the former offered to buy the latter for 5.14 billion pounds ($6.58 billion). Meanwhile, European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that interest rates will be lowered this spring, "from April until June 21", boosting market sentiment.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 13:54 IST
European shares muted ahead of key economic data
European shares had a subdued open on Friday as strength in energy shares was offset by investor caution ahead of key eurozone and U.S. economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat as of 8:16 GMT, following a record-high close on Thursday. The benchmark is on track for its seventh straight week of gains. Oil and gas shares added 0.7% on higher crude prices as demand grew in the world's biggest consumers - the United States and China.

On the data front, figures for the eurozone's revised fourth-quarter GDP are due at 1000 GMT, while investors also look forward to February U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. In corporate updates, shares of British packaging firm Mondi lost 3.2%, while DS Smith jumped 5.7% to the top of the STOXX 600 after the former offered to buy the latter for 5.14 billion pounds ($6.58 billion).

Meanwhile, European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that interest rates will be lowered this spring, "from April until June 21", boosting market sentiment. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

