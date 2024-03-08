"PM Modi hasn't left any stone unturned in honouring women:" Former MP CM hails Centre's decision to reduce LPG prices

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has hailed the decision of the central government to slash LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned in honouring women of the country. Chouhan, while speaking to ANI on Friday said that the decision taken by the Modi government on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri sends a message of women empowerment.

"The message on Maha Shivaratri is clear that without 'Shakti' lord Shiv is incomplete and International Women's Day delivers the same message which is to respect mothers, sisters and daughters and give them equal status. PM Modi has not left any stone unturned in honouring women. This time PM has given a special gift to every woman out there by slashing the LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100...." the BJP leader said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the reduction of LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," the Prime Minister wrote on social media platform X. The government in October last year hiked the subsidy from Rs 200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300 per bottle. The Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31.

The announcement also comes a day after the Centre approved an extension of targeted cooking gas subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) by one more year till the end of 2024-25. The LPG subsidy will be provided for up to 12 refills per year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)