Novo expects more U.S. patients to stick with Wegovy as supply constraints ease, CEO says
Novo Nordisk now expects a higher proportion of U.S. patients to stay on the Danish drugmaker's weight-loss drug Wegovy for more than one year as supply constraints ease, the company's CEO told Reuters on Friday.
Currently, 32% of U.S. patients on Wegovy continue taking the drug for more than a year, Novo Nordisk said during its capital markets day in Copenhagen on Thursday.
