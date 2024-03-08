Novo expects more U.S. patients to stick with Wegovy as supply constraints ease, CEO says

Novo Nordisk now expects a higher proportion of U.S. patients to stay on the Danish drugmaker's weight-loss drug Wegovy for more than one year as supply constraints ease, the company's CEO told Reuters on Friday.

Currently, 32% of U.S. patients on Wegovy continue taking the drug for more than a year, Novo Nordisk said during its capital markets day in Copenhagen on Thursday.

