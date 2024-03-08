Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs. 2094Cr for strengthening National Highway projects in J&K

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said, in Jammu & Kashmir, an allocation of Rs. 1404.94 crore has been approved for the Widening and Strengthening project of the Rafiabad – Kupwara – Chowkibal – Tangdhar – Chamkot section of National Highway-701.

He said this initiative, executed under Project Beacon in Baramulla & Kupwara districts on EPC Mode under Package I, aims to transform the 51 Km route into 2-lanes with Paved, Shoulder. Critical for logistics in the region, this strategic route connecting Baramulla and Kupwara districts plays a pivotal role and is integral to the development of the tourism sector in North Kashmir near the International Border

In another post, Shri Gadkari said, an allocation of Rs. 126.58 crore has been approved for the development, Operation, and Maintenance of a Ropeway from SDA Parking (Near Zabarwan Park) to Shankaracharya Temple.

He said, spanning 1.05 Km in Srinagar district, this initiative operates on the Hybrid Annuity Mode, utilizing MonoCable Detachable Gondola (MDG) Technology with a capacity to transport 700 PPHPD. This project is designed to offer a panoramic view of Srinagar city and Dal Lake, providing a safe and convenient transportation means. It ensures easy access for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens to visit the temple, reducing travel time form approximately 30 minutes to about 5 minutes. Additionally, it serves as an eco-friendly mode for transport, creates employment opportunities for the local populace, and brings economic benefits to the region by enhancing tourism, the Minister added.

The Minister said, an allocation of Rs. 562.40 crore has been approved for the Upgradation and Strengthening project of the Nashri- Chenani section of National Highway-244. Spanning 39.10 Km in districts Udhampur & Ramban, this initiative operates on the EPC mode under National Highway (O).

He said, with Patnitop being a prominent tourist spot, the road’s enhancement is poised to offer improved connectivity to Patnitop, thereby fostering the economic development of the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)