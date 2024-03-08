Veg food thali turns costlier in Feb, non-veg cheaper: Crisil

A vegetarian thali became dearer by 7 per cent in February primarily on the upsurge in onion and tomato prices, according to rating agency Crisil.

A cool down in poultry prices led to non-veg thali becoming cheaper by 9 per cent, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analysis said in its monthly ''Roti Rice Rate'' report released on Friday.

The cost of a vegetable thali, which comprises roti, vegetables (onions, tomatoes and potatoes), rice, dal, curd and salad, increased to Rs 27.5 per plate in February from Rs 25.6 in the year-ago period, it said.

''The cost of the veg thali increased due to a surge of 29 per cent and 38 per cent on-year in prices of onion and tomato, respectively,'' it said, adding that rice and pulses have also got dearer.

However, the thali was cheaper when compared with the Rs 28 in the preceding month of January.

In the case of non-veg thali, which comprises all the same ingredients but dal gets replaced by chicken, the price declined to Rs 54 as compared to Rs 59.2 in the year-ago period, but was higher when compared with January's Rs 52.

A 20 per cent decline in the cost of the broiler prices, which has a 50 per cent weightage in the overall price, was the primary reason for the decline in the cost of non-veg thali on a year-on-year basis, it said.

When compared with January, the prices of broiler increased by 10 per cent on the bird flu outbreak in Andhra Pradesh impacting supply and higher demand ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, the report said.

