"Huge step towards Nari Shakti": Shehzad Poonawalla thanks PM Modi for Rs 100 reduction in price of LPG cylinders

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hailed the decision of the central government to slash LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100, and said that this is a huge step towards 'Nari Shakti' or women empowerment. Poonawalla, while addressing a press conference, thanked the Prime Minister and the Government of India for the discount of Rs 100 on the price of LPG gas cylinders.

"I thank PM Modi and the Government of India for the historic decision of Rs 100 cut in LPG cylinder price. This is a huge step for our Nari Shakti. Our government has also extended the Ujjawala scheme for a year," he said. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also welcomed the announcement to reduce the prices of LPG cylinders.

"Today on Women's Day, congratulations to the Prime Minister for this sensitive decision in the interest of crores of mothers and sisters. The decision of a discount of Rs 100 in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders is welcome. In the context of creating 'smoke-free kitchens', this decision will provide financial benefits to the women power of the country and their family members and will make their lives easier," the Minister posted on X. Earlier, in a big announcement on International Women's Day, Prime Minister Modi said that the LPG cylinder prices will be slashed by Rs 100.

PM Modi, in a statement, emphasised that this reduction aims not only to make cooking gas more affordable but also to support the overall well-being of families and contribute to a healthier environment. "Today, on Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," PM Modi posted on social media handle X on Friday.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," he added. The Prime Minister Modi extended wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more. This is also reflected in our accomplishments in the last decade," PM Modi posted on X. The central government has provided 14.17 crore free LPG refills across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, as per an official statement made earlier. (ANI)

