Left Menu

NHAI signs MoU with HLL Lifecare to strengthen Incident Management System

The MoU will help NHAI to strengthen its existing Incident Management System, which includes Ambulances, Route Patrol Vans & Cranes, real time tracking, and supportive supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:50 IST
NHAI signs MoU with HLL Lifecare to strengthen Incident Management System
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To provide immediate assistance to accidents victims and strengthen the Incident Management System (IMS) on the National Highways, NHAI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HLL Lifecare Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW). The MoU was signed in presence of NHAI Chairman, Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav and Shri Kuruvilla P.C., Associate Vice President & Business Head, HLL Lifecare Limited, along with other senior officials from NHAI and HLL Lifecare Ltd.

The MoU will help NHAI to strengthen its existing Incident Management System, which includes Ambulances, Route Patrol Vans & Cranes, real time tracking, and supportive supervision. This will improve response time and facilitate referral of accident victims to the nearest health facilities, establishing a seamless process for incident management. This will include Operation & Management of Trauma Centres/Emergency Stabilization Centers to maximize assistance during the golden hour and improve health outcomes. This will also help to strengthen services provided through National Highway Toll Free Helpline Number 1033 resulting in improved response time.

In addition, HLL Lifecare Limitedwill provide services for comprehensive geo-tagging, mapping and engagement of health facilities and trauma centres across National Highways to enhance the emergency medical response by linking health facilities with ambulances. A blueprint for investment on trauma centres along National Highways will also be created by HLLLifecare Limited. 

HLL will also operationalize and manage State-of-art ambulance services which will be equipped with improvised ‘Basic Life Support’ at select locations of National Highways and will integrate technology for better communication, real time tracking and coordination.

As a part of the agreement, HLL Lifecare Limited will undertake training and orientation of the Toll Plaza Staff on new initiates and providing basic life support. Also, capacity Building for Toll Plaza staff for improving their psychological &behavioral skills, soft skills, stress management will be undertaken. Along with this, health screening for truckers and highway users such as eye test, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and oral cancer screening at laybys and Wayside Amenities will also be organized. A Technical Support Unit will also be established to provide supervision to various initiatives and coordinate with concerned NHAI officials for trouble shooting and effective implementation.

This agreement will remain in effect for a period of five years. This unique collaboration between two Government Organizations underlines NHAI’s focus to enhance the Incident Management System and provide timely assistance to accidents victims. This arrangement will play a prominent role in providing immediate medical assistance and save precious lives on the National Highways across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024