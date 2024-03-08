Left Menu

Air India operates 15 all-women crew flights to mark International Women's Day

The Air India group on Friday announced a slew of activities celebrating International Women's Day.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 17:15 IST
Air India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Air India group on Friday announced a slew of activities celebrating International Women's Day. The airline group informed that a total of 15 all-women crew flights were operated in the domestic and international sectors today.

"Over 15 per cent of the cockpit crew of Air India are women - making it an airline with one of the largest numbers of women pilots," Air India group said. It further added that women employees constitute as much as 51 per cent of Air India's workforce.

"In the last two years since the homecoming of Air India to the Tata group, there has been a sharp rise in the number of women employees in every sphere of the airline's activities. At Air India Express, over 13 per cent of pilots are women and close to 50 per cent of the workforce comprises women employees," an official statement issued by Air India read. Air India further informed that it has organised week-long programmes to inspire women employees across the network through webinars and live sessions with experts in various fields and role models for wider awareness and inspiration.

It further informed that as a special gesture to customers, Air India Express is offering free seat selection and priority boarding services to all female passengers today through its mobile app and website. "Air India Loyalty Programme Flying Returns is offering its women members a fast-track limited-time opportunity to skip the queue and upgrade to Silver Edge Club, which will offer them exclusive benefits like 15 per cent more reward points, complimentary upgrades, and priority check-in services," the statement issued by the airline read.

This year, International Women's Day is celebrated under the theme "Invest in women: Accelerate Progress." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

