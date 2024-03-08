Assam Rifles seize 452 kg marijuana worth Rs 1.92 cr in Tripura

The Assam Rifles seized 452 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1.92 crore from General Area Dhanirampur in West Tripura District of the state, officials said. A joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday after receiving credible information, they said.

The team seized marijuana from an old store warehouse and the nearby forest area, officials said. The seized contents were handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings. Earlier in January, the Assam Rifles destroyed 30,000 illegal plantations of marijuana worth Rs 1.05 crore in General Area Lembucherra of Tripura. The joint operation was successfully carried out by representatives of the State Police and Tripura State Rifles.

"Continuing its war against drugs and illegal Marijuana plantations, Assam Rifles destroyed 30,000 illegal plantations of Marijuana worth Rs 1.05 crore in General Area Lembucherra of Tripura," Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (HQ IGAR) (East) said on Sunday. Approximately 30,000 fully grown illegal marijuana plants were destroyed and burned, with an approximate market value of Rs 1.05 crore, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)