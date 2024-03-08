Some 200 persons take ill after eating food at Latur religious event; all treated, says official

Around 200 persons fell ill after eating food at a religious event in Latur in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place during a 'Harinam saptah' function in Waghnalwadi in Deoni tehsil on Thursday night, the official said.

''Since it was Ekadashi on Thursday, 'bhagar' (made from barnyard millets) was served at 5pm. By midnight, around 200 persons complained of uneasiness and several of them started vomiting,'' the official said.

''Gram panchayat member Ravi Chilmile, ZP member Prashan Patil and Valandi health centre in charge Dr SS Kale rushed to the village. Some were treated the local PHC and others given first aid at a makeshift facility in the temple,'' he said.

Nobody is critical at present and the situation has been controlled, District Health Officer Dr HV Vadgave said.

