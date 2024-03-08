Left Menu

UP to provide training to govt officers for accelerating rejuvenation of cities

In a move to expedite the revitalization of the state's cities, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government entered into an agreement with the renowned organisation, the World Resources Institute (WRI) India.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:32 IST
UP to provide training to govt officers for accelerating rejuvenation of cities
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to expedite the revitalization of the state's cities, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government entered into an agreement with the renowned organisation, the World Resources Institute (WRI) India. The government is now going to develop five systems to accelerate development in cities.

Additionally, the government plans to not only assess the current pace of development in Uttar Pradesh but also chart its future direction and momentum based on critical suggestions from WRI India. To facilitate this process, specialised training sessions will be conducted for senior government officials and key stakeholders involved in urban development efforts.

The Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with the World Resources Institute India, is actively working towards enhancing development in urban areas and improving the living standards of the people. The WRI India team will serve as a knowledge partner, providing assistance and technological expertise to support the efforts of the state government.

Additionally, the Urban Development Department will provide assistance to the team at every level. Workshops and training programmes will also be conducted as part of this collaborative initiative. The WRI India team will assist the Yogi government in creating a comprehensive system to track and monitor the progress of major projects, such as road development and expansion, under ongoing schemes like CM-GRID and others in different states.

The WRI India team will collaborate with the government to develop a strategy for stormwater management at the state level. This involves preparing fundamental data analysis and incorporating essential tools for development, including gap analysis, rainfall-runoff simulation, and flood modelling.

The WRI India team will work with urban administration to conduct training and capacity building in areas such as climate and environmentally friendly development. The Yogi government will organise training programmes for its officials and stakeholders. The WRI India team will provide assistance to local authorities in the cities of the state in doing climate-friendly urban planning. The team will collaborate with the Urban Development Department to develop its own guidance and data for this.

The WRI India team will provide recommendations for creating an environment conducive to e-mobility within the state. Additionally, it will assist in the execution of the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024