Worker dies in accident at Codelco's Radomiro Tomic mine in northern Chile
Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 09-03-2024 03:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 03:37 IST
- Country:
- Chile
Chilean state-owned mining group Codelco said that a worker died in an accident on Friday afternoon at Radomiro Tomic mine in the country's north.
Activities were suspended at the area of the mine where the accident occurred, the company said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Codelco
- Chilean
- Radomiro Tomic
Advertisement