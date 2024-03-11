Left Menu

Mysore Paints to be developed as a brand: K'taka Minister Patil

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 21:58 IST
Mysore Paints to be developed as a brand: K'taka Minister Patil
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MBPatil)
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Monday chaired a board meeting of the state-owned Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited to discuss the strategies needed to be adopted to increase its production capacity and financial turnover and added that the aim is to develop ''Mysore Paints'' as a brand to enable it compete with private players. Speaking after the meeting, the minister in a statement said, the enterprise which is one of the prestigious factories set up during the Mysuru Maharaja's regime is currently performing an annual turnover of around Rs 34-35 crore. However, now, there is a requirement for indelible ink due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the turnover this year is expected to touch Rs. 77 crore, he added. Emphasising that the enterprise will be upgraded to align with the competitive market, he informed that the factory will enter into manufacturing of home paints soon. Further, Patil stated, that there is a thought to manufacture paints, emulsions etc required for government buildings including schools, colleges, and hostels in the factory. Considering this, permission has been given to appoint an expert from the paint industry as the consultant. The aim is to develop ''Mysore Paints'' as a brand to enable compete with private players. The market will also be expanded rationally and paints will be made available at competitive prices, Patil explained.

