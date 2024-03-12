Left Menu

Ukraine launches drones at Oryol fuel facility, other regions, Russia says

Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region which also borders Ukraine, said on Tuesday three Ukraine-launched drones were downed overnight over his region, with emergency services checking for possible damage. One drone was downed over Russia's Tula region, which border Moscow region, Russian media reported citing local Tula officials, without providing further detail.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 06:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 06:52 IST
Ukraine launches drones at Oryol fuel facility, other regions, Russia says

Ukraine launched a drone attack at a fuel facility in the Oryol region, the governor of the central Russian region said on Tuesday, while officials in the Kursk, Tula and Belgorod regions also reported drone attacks.

"There were no casualties," Oryol's Governor Klychkov said on the Telegram messaging app. Russia's RIA state news agency cited emergency services as saying one petroleum tank was on fire as a result of the attack.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, posted a photo of large flames rising above what appeared to be an industrial facility. The channel cited local residents as saying that there was an explosion before the fire broke out. Reuters could not independently verify the Baza report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Ukraine has in recent months launched a series of drone attacks on Russian refineries and energy facilities, some of which have been successful and caused significant damage and stoppages. Two drones hit a fuel facility in Oryol, a city 370km (230 miles) south of Moscow and 220km (137 miles) from the Ukrainian border, in January, and a fire broke out there in February, although officials did not give a reason for the later fire.

Seven settlements in Russia's Belgorod region that borders Ukraine were left without electricity overnight after a Ukraine-launched drone dropped explosives, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, said on the Telegram. Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region which also borders Ukraine, said on Tuesday three Ukraine-launched drones were downed overnight over his region, with emergency services checking for possible damage.

One drone was downed over Russia's Tula region, which border Moscow region, Russian media reported citing local Tula officials, without providing further detail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024