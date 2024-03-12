Russia destroys Ukraine-launched drone flying towards Moscow, mayor says
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 07:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 07:27 IST
Russia's air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched drone flying towards Moscow, Mayor Sergein Sobyanin said on Tuesday.
Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app there were no casualties and no damage at the site in the Ramensky district where the drone debris fell.
