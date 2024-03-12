Left Menu

Karnataka: Farmers torch APMC office, vehicles in Byadagi over fall in chilli prices

According to officials, the angry farmers went on a rampage, burning vehicles, including police vans, and vandalizing shops in the area. At least three shops were gutted, and one person was injured in the incident.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 07:59 IST
Karnataka: Farmers torch APMC office, vehicles in Byadagi over fall in chilli prices
Visuals from spot. (Photo/R Ashoka's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of farmers set the office of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the Byadagi area of Karnataka's Haveri district on Monday evening, alleging a sudden fall in the prices of chilli varieties, police said. According to officials, the angry farmers went on a rampage, burning vehicles, including police vans, and vandalizing shops in the area. At least three shops were gutted, and one person was injured in the incident, they said.

"Today there was an uproar about chilli prices, Three shops were gutted, and one person was also injured. We will provide complete information on who is involved, as we are still looking into the matter. We have already taken some people into custody and an investigation is underway," Badagi SP Anshukumar said. The Badagi SP further said that the imposition of restrictions under the CrPC Section 144 was under consideration. "The implementation of Section 144 is under review. Then we will take a decision and implement it," he said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, accused the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of its 'anti-farmer policies' that left the farmers 'annoyed'. "The incident of angry farmers attacking the APMC office and setting the vehicles on fire in Haveri is a direct consequence of the CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's anti-farmer policies and lackadaisical attitude in managing drought situations, which has left the farmers completely dismayed and annoyed. If only the Congress government had addressed the farmers' issues proactively and distributed sufficient drought relief at the right time, the farmers wouldn't have taken such a desperate step to vandalise the APMC premises," Ashoka said in a post on X.

He further urged the Chief Minister to provide a 'guarantee of drought relief' to the farmers. "At least now, CM Siddaramaiah should wake up from deep slumber and provide a 'guarantee of drought relief' to Anandatas. Otherwise, the day is not far when desperate farmers will set ablaze the CM's residence and Vidhan Soudha," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024