Karnataka: Farmers torch APMC office, vehicles in Byadagi over fall in chilli prices

A group of farmers set the office of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the Byadagi area of Karnataka's Haveri district on Monday evening, alleging a sudden fall in the prices of chilli varieties, police said. According to officials, the angry farmers went on a rampage, burning vehicles, including police vans, and vandalizing shops in the area. At least three shops were gutted, and one person was injured in the incident, they said.

"Today there was an uproar about chilli prices, Three shops were gutted, and one person was also injured. We will provide complete information on who is involved, as we are still looking into the matter. We have already taken some people into custody and an investigation is underway," Badagi SP Anshukumar said. The Badagi SP further said that the imposition of restrictions under the CrPC Section 144 was under consideration. "The implementation of Section 144 is under review. Then we will take a decision and implement it," he said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, accused the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of its 'anti-farmer policies' that left the farmers 'annoyed'. "The incident of angry farmers attacking the APMC office and setting the vehicles on fire in Haveri is a direct consequence of the CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's anti-farmer policies and lackadaisical attitude in managing drought situations, which has left the farmers completely dismayed and annoyed. If only the Congress government had addressed the farmers' issues proactively and distributed sufficient drought relief at the right time, the farmers wouldn't have taken such a desperate step to vandalise the APMC premises," Ashoka said in a post on X.

He further urged the Chief Minister to provide a 'guarantee of drought relief' to the farmers. "At least now, CM Siddaramaiah should wake up from deep slumber and provide a 'guarantee of drought relief' to Anandatas. Otherwise, the day is not far when desperate farmers will set ablaze the CM's residence and Vidhan Soudha," he said. (ANI)

