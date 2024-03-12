"Bapu's ideals illuminate our path...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the unveiling of the revamped Kochrab Ashram and the introduction of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial Master Plan will advance Mahatma Gandhi's vision, serving as a lasting inspiration for generations of Indians to come. Speaking at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said that the Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu has always been the centre of amazing energy.

"This Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu has always been the centre of an amazing energy. Whenever we receive the opportunity to come here, we can clearly feel Bapu's inspiration within us. The ideals of truth and non-violence, the resolve of devotion towards the country, the sense of service to God in the service of the poor and devoid - Sabarmati Ashram keeps these values of Bapu alive even to this day," PM Modi said He further mentioned the significance of March 12, in India's struggle for independence and said that freedom struggle and Dandi March became registered in history in golden words.

"12th March is that historic date when Bapu changed the course of freedom struggle and Dandi March became registered in history in golden words. In independent India, this date is a witness to the beginning of such a historic occasion. On 12th March 2022, the country began Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from this Ashram," he added. He further said that a country that can't preserve its heritage, that country loses its future too.

"This Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu is a historic heritage of not only the country but of the entire humankind. But after independence, justice was not done to this heritage," he added. Addressing the event Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that through mutual cooperation and trust, and dialogues, we found a solution.

"For the past several years, some work was going on at the Ashram and families of the 'Ashramvaasi' resided here. Without their cooperation, this redevelopment project would not have been possible...There was no need for land acquisition law in this entire process. Through mutual cooperation and trust, and dialogues, we found a solution," Gujarat CM said. Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram and launched the Master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Kochrab Ashram was the first Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi after coming to India from South Africa in 1915. It is still preserved as a memorial and tourist space by Gujarat Vidyapeeth. (ANI)

