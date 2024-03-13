Ukraine launches drone attacks on Russia for second night in a row, officials say
"No one was injured," Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region that borders Ukraine said on the Telegram messaging app. Four Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the region and falling debris caused damage to a gas supply line in one village and cut off electricity to a couple of others, Gladkov added.
Four Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the region and falling debris caused damage to a gas supply line in one village and cut off electricity to a couple of others, Gladkov added. Some houses were damaged in the town of Gubkin. He also said the town of Shebekino came under fire from Ukrainian forces, injuring one man and damaging a power line in the town and nearby villages.
Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk oblast north of Belgorod, which also borders Ukraine to its west, said air defence systems destroyed four Ukraine-launched drones. He did not provide further detail on any potential damage. The governor of the Voronezh region in Russia's south said air defence systems were engaged several times in the region in repelling a drone attack but Ukraine, but there was no "consequences for civilian objects" as a result of the attack.
On Tuesday, Ukraine pounded targets in Russia with dozens of drones and rockets in an attack that inflicted serious damage on a major oil refinery and sought to pierce the land borders of the world's biggest nuclear power with armed proxies.
